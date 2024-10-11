Stocks To Watch: TCS, IREDA, Mazagon Dock, Coforge, Oberoi Realty And More

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., IREDA Ltd., Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd., Coforge Ltd., and Oberoi Realty Ltd., are some of the stocks to watch before going into trade on Friday.

TCS and IREDA posted their earnings post market hours.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders received a significant order valued at Rs 122 crore from Maharashtra State Power Generation Co.

Coforge's shares will trade ex-date on Friday for its interim dividend of Rs 90.

Oberoi Realty's board approved the proposal to raise up to Rs 6,000 crore in one or more tranches.