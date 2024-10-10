Exide Industries Invests Rs 100 Crore More In EV Battery-Focussed Arm

Exide Industries Ltd., a leading acid-battery supplier in India, on Friday announced an additional investment of Rs 100 crore in its wholly-owned arm, Exide Energy Solutions Ltd., on a rights basis.

This takes the company's overall investment in EESL to Rs 2,852 crore, an exchange filing stated.

EESL, incorporated in March 2022, is engaged in the business of manufacturing and selling lithium-ion battery cells, modules and packs for India's electric vehicle market and stationary applications.

EESL was in focus in April this year after Hyundai Motor Company and Kia Corporation announced a pact with the company for EV battery localisation.