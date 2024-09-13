Exide Industries Invests Rs 100 Crore In Subsidiary

Exide Industries Ltd. invested Rs 100 crore in a wholly owned subsidiary on Friday by way of subscription in the equity share capital on a rights basis. Exide Energy Solutions Ltd. allocated 2.77 crore equity shares at Rs 10 apiece at a premium of Rs 26 apiece to EIL, according to an exchange filing on Friday.

Presently, EESL has a total equity share capital of Rs 968.1 crore. After the current investment, EIL's shareholding in EESL remains unchanged at 100%, the filing stated.

Earlier, the company had infused Rs 75 crore in EESL and acquired 2.08 crore shares at a premium of Rs 26 apiece. EESL plans to set up a green field plant in Bengaluru to manufacture and sell lithium-ion battery cells, modules and pack business.