Bandhan Bank Gets RBI Nod To Appoint Partha Sengupta As Next MD And CEO

Bandhan Bank Ltd. on Thursday announced that it has received the nod from the Reserve Bank of India to appoint banking industry veteran Partha Sengupta as its next chief executive officer and managing director.

The RBI gave its approval on Oct. 8 to appoint Sengupta as the MD and CEO for a period of three years, the private lender said in an exchange filing.

Sengupta's appointment should come into effect not later than Nov. 10, 2024, it added, citing the central bank's approval.

Bandhan Bank received the acceptance of Sengupta on Oct. 9 and subsequent confirmation on Oct. 10 that "he will step down from his other engagements in compliance with the terms and conditions of the prior approval for the proposed appointment as MD and CEO of the bank," the exchange filing added.