Oberoi Realty Board Approves Plan To Raise Up To Rs 6,000 Crore

The board of directors of Oberoi Realty Ltd. has approved the proposal to raise up to Rs 6,000 crore in one or more tranches, an exchange filing said on Thursday.

The company plans to raise the amount by way of "issuance of equity shares, eligible securities, other securities or instruments or any combination of securities" by way of private placement including a qualified institutional placement, it added.

The funds could also be raised through "any other permissible mode or combination of modes", Oberoi Realty further noted. The purpose for the fundraise was not mentioned in the exchange filing.

The development comes around two months after Oberoi Realty's resolution plan for the bankrupt Nirmal Lifestyle Realty was approved by the National Company Law Tribunal.