Stocks To Watch: Tata Motors, IndusInd, Bajaj Auto, Poly Medicure And Vedanta

Shares of Tata Motors Ltd., IndusInd Bank Ltd., Bajaj Auto Ltd., Poly Medicure Ltd. and Vedanta Ltd. will be in focus on Tuesday. Tata Motors set Sept. 1 as the date when the shareholders for the DVR share swap would be determined.

IndusInd will be in focus as it got approval from the Reserve Bank of India to set up a wholly owned subisidiary to handle the asset management business of mutual funds. The approval includes the investment of equity capital into the new subsidiary, subject to additional conditions specified in the RBI's letter, according to an exchange filing.

Poly Medicure launched its qualified institutional placement at a floor price of Rs 1,880.69 per share, to raise up to Rs 1,000 crore. Vedanta's ownership stake in its subsidiary Hindustan Zinc Ltd. has decreased to 63.42% following a recent offer for sale.