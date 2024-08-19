Rupee Opens Stronger As Oil Prices Fall On Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Talks

The Indian rupee opened stronger on Monday, supported by a weak US dollar and an easing in Brent crude oil prices following ceasefire talks between Israel and Iran-backed Hamas.

The rupee appreciated 6 paise to open at Rs 83.89 against the US dollar, according to Bloomberg data. The local currency closed at Rs 83.95 on Friday.

Oil prices continued their declining streak in the US-led efforts to secure a ceasefire in the conflict between Israel and Iran-backed Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Israel initially voiced cautious optimism over the prospect of a pause in the fighting, but fresh disagreements are surfacing, according to a Bloomberg report. Furthermore, China's economic concerns had an impact on the market.

The West Texas Intermediate was below $77, while the Brent Crude was down 11% to $79.59 as of 9:11 a.m. The dollar index was down 0.20% at 102.25.