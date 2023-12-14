Stocks To Watch: SBI, NBCC, RBL Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Biocon, IRCTC, Reliance, Signatureglobal

Investors will keep an eye on stocks like State Bank of India, NBCC (India) Ltd., and RBL Bank Ltd. on Thursday because of their latest developments.

SBI will be signing a 70 million Euro line of credit with KfW (German Development Bank) for supporting solar PV projects in India on Thursday, while NBCC bagged an order worth Rs 1,500 crore from the National Cooperative Development Corp.

Meanwhile, RBL Bank on Wednesday said that it acquired an 8.51% stake in ONDC for Rs 40 crore.