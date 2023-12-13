Chemcon Speciality - Volume Player In Niche Chemicals: HDFC Securities

We recently visited the Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Ltd. plant in Vadodara, Gujarat, spanning ~50,000 square meters with nine manufacturing units.

Chemcon Speciality specialises in producing organic and inorganic chemicals, using their proficiency in bromination, hydrochlorination and Fiedel Craft chemistries. Serving over 300 customers in pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and oil and gas industries across geographies, the company commissioned two facilities (P8 and P9) for Bromobenzene and Guanine production last year.

Bromobenzene is in commercial production at a plant utilisation of ~125%, while Guanine has received customer approval, with commercial production slated for Q4 FY24.

Chemcon Speciality is setting up two multipurpose plants (P10 and P11), targeting production commencement in FY25 for a new range of pharma products.

Chemcon Speciality has acquired a 25,000 square meters land parcel adjacent to its existing facility for future expansion.