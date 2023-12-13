Chemcon Speciality - Volume Player In Niche Chemicals: HDFC Securities
Chemcon Speciality is setting up two multipurpose plants, targeting production commencement in FY25 for a new range of pharma products.
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
HDFC Securities Institutional Equities
We recently visited the Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Ltd. plant in Vadodara, Gujarat, spanning ~50,000 square meters with nine manufacturing units.
Chemcon Speciality specialises in producing organic and inorganic chemicals, using their proficiency in bromination, hydrochlorination and Fiedel Craft chemistries. Serving over 300 customers in pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and oil and gas industries across geographies, the company commissioned two facilities (P8 and P9) for Bromobenzene and Guanine production last year.
Bromobenzene is in commercial production at a plant utilisation of ~125%, while Guanine has received customer approval, with commercial production slated for Q4 FY24.
Chemcon Speciality is setting up two multipurpose plants (P10 and P11), targeting production commencement in FY25 for a new range of pharma products.
Chemcon Speciality has acquired a 25,000 square meters land parcel adjacent to its existing facility for future expansion.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.