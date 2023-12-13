ITC - Making Right Moves For Sustainable Growth: Prabhudas Lilladher

ITC Ltd.’s Investor meet highlighted growth imperative led by broad based growth across business segments enabled by- Innovation, efficient and agile supply chain, digital/ smart ecosystem and cost optimisation.

ITC continues to innovate and improve go-to-market initiatives even as cigarette business growth seems to be a function of taxation policy.

ITC is aiming for 80-100 basis points margin expansion in new fmcg business led by premiumisation, scale and cost optimisation. Hotels business is in for strong growth with huge scope to grow and rising average room rate/occupancy.

We found food tech and Nicotine derivative exports as two exciting businesses with a scope to create strong moats in long term. We continue to believe that fmcg and IT services will create huge value for shareholders over the years.