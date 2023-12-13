India Shelter Finance IPO - Play On Affordable Housing Segment: IDBI Capital

About the company

Indian Shelter Finance Corporation is retail focused affordable housing finance company with an extensive distribution network comprising 203 branches as of September 2023 and a scalable technology infrastructure across its business operations.

It achieved assets under management growth of 40.8% compound annual growth rate between FY2021 and FY2023, second highest among the compared peers in India.

Further, the company has robust underwriting process which involves specialized and independent teams dedicated to credit evaluation. It also boasts of a demonstrated track record of reducing its borrowing costs (average cost of borrowing ~8.3% in March 2023 versus 8.7% in March 2021).

At upper price band, IPO is priced at price/book value of 3.2 times based on Sep-23 (versus 3.6 times-4.6 times for peers) with an return on asset of 4.7%. We recommend 'Subscribe' for long term.