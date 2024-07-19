Stocks To Watch: Reliance Industries, Infosys, UltraTech, Wipro, HAL

Infosys, Wipro, Reliance Industries, and Tech Mahindra will be in focus on Friday.

Infosys announced its quarterly earnings on Thursday. It raised its revenue forecast for the financial year ending March 2025, citing significant large deals during the April-June period after beating street expectations.

Wipro and RIL are set to reveal earnings for the quarter ended June 1 on Friday. Wipro had also announced the consolidation of ownership in Wipro Financial Outsourcing Services Limited, underscoring its commitment to rationalising and simplifying its group structure.

Indian benchmarks opened lower on Thursday, tracking losses in heavyweight HDFC Bank Ltd. and Asian Paints Ltd. Losses in Asian shares also weighed on the Indian markets.

The GIFT Nifty was trading 0.04% or 10 points higher at 24,828.50 as of 06:59 a.m.

However, India's benchmark stock indices ended at a fresh record high for the fourth consecutive session on Thursday amid volatility, led by gains in Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. and Infosys Ltd.

The support level for Nifty at 24,500 is expected to provide strong support for the index, as per analysts.

Nifty Bank opened the gap down on Thursday and also saw a strong recovery to close on a positive note of 52,621 levels. If the index holds above the 21-DEMA support of 52,020 levels, then the ongoing bullish momentum of the index will continue, with 52,800 and 53,000 serving as strong resistance levels, say analysts.