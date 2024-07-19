Stocks To Watch: Reliance Industries, Infosys, UltraTech, Wipro, HAL
Infosys, Wipro, Reliance Industries, and Tech Mahindra will be in focus on Friday.
Infosys announced its quarterly earnings on Thursday. It raised its revenue forecast for the financial year ending March 2025, citing significant large deals during the April-June period after beating street expectations.
Wipro and RIL are set to reveal earnings for the quarter ended June 1 on Friday. Wipro had also announced the consolidation of ownership in Wipro Financial Outsourcing Services Limited, underscoring its commitment to rationalising and simplifying its group structure.
Indian benchmarks opened lower on Thursday, tracking losses in heavyweight HDFC Bank Ltd. and Asian Paints Ltd. Losses in Asian shares also weighed on the Indian markets.
The GIFT Nifty was trading 0.04% or 10 points higher at 24,828.50 as of 06:59 a.m.
However, India's benchmark stock indices ended at a fresh record high for the fourth consecutive session on Thursday amid volatility, led by gains in Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. and Infosys Ltd.
The support level for Nifty at 24,500 is expected to provide strong support for the index, as per analysts.
Nifty Bank opened the gap down on Thursday and also saw a strong recovery to close on a positive note of 52,621 levels. If the index holds above the 21-DEMA support of 52,020 levels, then the ongoing bullish momentum of the index will continue, with 52,800 and 53,000 serving as strong resistance levels, say analysts.
Here Are The 10 Stocks To Watch On Friday:
HAL: The company amended its MoU with the Aeronautical Development Agency for the completion of LCA AF Mk-2 development. The completion will lead to operation clearance for a value of Rs 2,970 crore.
GPT Infraprojects: NHAI and Eastern Railway enhanced their existing contract with the company to Rs 103 crore. The outstanding order book for the company now stands at Rs 3,775 crore, with a total order inflow for fiscal 2025 of Rs 803 crore.
Vodafone Idea: The telco approved the first tranche allotment of shares worth Rs 615 crore to Nokia India and Ericsson India at an issue price of Rs 14.80 per share.
Tech Mahindra: The company will restructure its operations in the Philippines.
Dr Reddy's Labs: The company has signed a non-exclusive patent licensing agreement with Takeda Pharma for Vonoprazan tablets in India.
Zydus Life: The USFDA inspected the Jarod manufacturing facility and closed it with an 'Official Action Indicated' classification.
Tata Technologies: The company signed an MoU with Arm to develop automotive software and systems solutions for software-defined vehicles.
Ircon International: Hari Mohan Gupta is designated as CEO effective July 1. The Railways Ministry approved the closure of Indian Railway Stations Development Corp. JV, in which the company holds a 26% stake.
Coromandel International: The company raised its stake in unit Coromandel Crop Protection Philippines to 93.2% from 40%.
JTL Industries: The company opened its QIP at a floor price of Rs 221.57 per share.
Results To Watch On Friday
Reliance Industries, Bharat Petroleum Corp., UltraTech Cement, and Union Bank of India will be in focus on Thursday as they announce their first quarter results.
Other results to look out for include Aether Industries, Atul, Blue Dart Express, CreditAcess Grameen, ICICI Lombard General Insurance, JSW Steel, Jubilant Pharmova, Nippon Life AMC, Oberoi Realty, Patanjali Foods, One 97 Communication, PVR Inox, Route Mobile, Supreme Petrochem, Tejas Networks, Transformers and Rectifiers, and Wipro.
Results After Market Hours
Infosys Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 3.7% at Rs 39,315 crore versus Rs 37,923 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 38,810 crore)
EBIT up 8.8% at Rs 8,288 crore versus Rs 7,621 crore (Bloomberg estimates Rs 802.4 crore)
EBIT margin at 21.1% versus 20.1% (Bloomberg estimates 20.7%)
Net profit down 20.1% at Rs 6,374 crore versus Rs 7,975 crore (Bloomberg estimates Rs 6,253 crore)
Persistent Systems Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 5.7% at Rs 2,737 crore versus Rs 2,590 crore (Bloomberg estimates Rs 2,711 crore)
EBIT up 2.5% at Rs 384 crore versus Rs 375 crore (Bloomberg estimates Rs 379 crore)
EBIT margin at 14% versus 14.5% (Bloomberg estimates 13.9%)
Net profit down 2.9% at Rs 306 crore versus Rs 315 crore (Bloomberg estimates Rs 303.4 crore)
Tata Technologies Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue down 2.5% at Rs 1,269 crore versus Rs 1,301 crore (Bloomberg estimates Rs 1,337 crore)
EBIT down 4.5% at Rs 201 crore versus Rs 211 crore (Bloomberg estimates Rs 217.1 crore)
EBIT margin at 15.9% versus 16.2% (Bloomberg estimates 16.2%)
Net profit up 3.2% at Rs 162 crore versus Rs 157 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 184 crore)
L&T Tech Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue down 3% at Rs 2,462 crore versus Rs 2,538 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 2,532 crore)
EBIT down 10.4% at Rs 384 crore versus Rs 428 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 478 crore)
EBIT margin 15.6% versus 16.9% (Bloomberg estimate 18.9%)
Net profit down 8% at Rs 314 crore versus Rs 341 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 324 crore)
CEAT Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 8.8% at Rs 3,193 crore versus Rs 2,935 crore
EBITDA down 1.1% at Rs 383 crore versus Rs 387 crore
EBITDA margin at 12% versus 13.2%
Net profit up 7.1% at Rs 154 crore versus Rs 144 crore
JSW Infra Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 15% at Rs 1,010 crore versus Rs 878 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 1,050 crore)
EBITDA up 14% at Rs 515 crore versus Rs 451 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 549 crore)
EBITDA margin at 51% versus 51.4% (Bloomberg estimate 52.3 crore)
Net profit down 7.8% at Rs 297 crore versus Rs 322 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 327 crore)
South Indian Bank Q1 FY25 (Standalone, YoY)
NII up 7% at Rs 866 crore versus Rs 808 crore
Net profit up 46% at Rs 294 crore versus Rs 202 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 293 crore)
Net NPA at 1.44% versus 1.46% QoQ
Gross NPA flat at 4.5% QoQ
Sagar Cements Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 4% at Rs 560.6 crore versus Rs 540 crore
EBITDA up 53% at Rs 47 crore versus Rs 31 crore
EBITDA margin at 8.3% versus 5.7%
Net loss at Rs 32 crore versus loss of Rs 42 crore
Dalmia Bharat Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue flat at Rs 3,621 crore versus Rs 3,627 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 3,572 crore)
EBITDA up 9% at Rs 669 crore versus Rs 613 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 557 crore)
EBITDA margin at 18.5% versus 16.9% (Bloomberg estimate 15.6%)
Net profit up 0.7% at Rs 145 crore versus Rs 144 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 142 crore)
Exceptional loss of Rs 113 crore in current quarter due to insolvency proceedings against Jaiprakash Associates after signing agreement to acquire identified cement assets.
Shoppers Stop Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 7.6% at Rs 1,069 crore versus Rs 994 crore
EBITDA down 17% at Rs 143 crore versus Rs 172 crore
EBITDA margin at 13.4% versus 17.3%
Net loss at Rs 23 crore versus profit of Rs 14 crore
Rallis India Q1 FY25 (YoY)
Revenue flat at Rs 783 crore versus Rs 782 crore
EBITDA down 12.7% at Rs 96 crore versus Rs 110 crore
EBITDA margin at 12.3% versus 14.1%
Net profit down 23.8% at Rs 48 crore versus Rs 63 crore.
CIE Automotive Q1 FY 25 – (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 1.2% at Rs 2,293 crore versus Rs 2,320 crore
EBITDA down 2.8% at Rs 360 crore versus Rs 370 crore
EBITDA margin at 15.7% versus 16%
Net profit down 28.1% at Rs 216.8 crore versus Rs 301.7 crore
Tanla Platforms Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue flat at Rs 1,002 crore versus Rs 1,005 crore
EBIT up 20.6% at Rs 166 crore versus Rs 138 crore
EBIT margin at 16.5% versus 13.7%
Net profit up 8.4% at Rs 141 crore versus Rs 130 crore
