In its FY24 Annual Report, 360 ONE WAM Ltd. outlined the emerging growth opportunities in the Wealth Management industry in India and expects a 13-14% assets under management compound annual growth rate over the next four-five years. The drivers for this growth will be:an increase in the number of ultra-high-net-worth individuals and high networth individuals,an increase in the wealth of existing HNIs, andwealth transfer between generations.The company is likely to focus on diversifying its customer base from the existing Rs 250 million+ net worth customers to adding Rs 50-250 million net worth customers in India as well as overseas. This would present a huge opportunity to double its market share over the next few years from 4-5% currently.In addition, 360 ONE is looking to diversify its geographical presence from the top cities and metros to tier II and tier III cities (i.e., shift in focus from the traditional 10-15 cities to over 60 cities over the next few years, reflecting a significant demographic transformation).