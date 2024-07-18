"NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy..CareEdge Research Report.As the NDA government, under the leadership of the Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi, embarks on its third term, the upcoming Union Budget holds immense significance. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the budget on July 23, 2024. Our latest report outlines expectations for the key focus areas that are likely to shape the economic landscape in the coming fiscal year. One of the primary areas of focus is expected to be capital expenditure (Capex), with an emphasis on enhancing self-reliance. Investments in infrastructure, technology, and innovation are anticipated to boost domestic production capabilities and reduce dependence on imports. This strategic move aims to strengthen the foundation of the Indian economy, ensuring long-term growth and stability. The financial services sector is another critical area poised for significant attention. Reforms and incentives aimed at enhancing the efficiency and inclusivity of financial services are expected. This will likely involve measures to improve access to credit, streamline regulatory frameworks, and promote digital banking initiatives. Addressing climate change and promoting sustainability is imperative for India's future. The budget is expected to allocate resources and introduce policies that encourage green energy initiatives, sustainable agricultural practices, and environmental conservation efforts. Further, creating employment opportunities remains a top priority. The budget is likely to feature measures that stimulate job creation across various sectors, particularly in manufacturing, services, and agriculture. Special focus on skill development and vocational training programs will equip the workforce with the necessary tools to thrive in a dynamic economic environment. The budget is expected to introduce schemes and incentives that enhance rural income and improve access to essential goods and services. By bolstering rural demand, the government aims to create a ripple effect that drives overall economic expansion. As we look forward to the presentation of the Union Budget 2024, we remain committed to analysing and understanding its implications on the economy. We sincerely hope our detailed insights provide you with a comprehensive understanding of the budget's potential impact on various sectors..Click on the attachment to read the full report:.Budget 2024: FICCI Seeks Higher Infra Funding, Ease Of Doing Business For Viksit Bharat.DISCLAIMERThis report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit..Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner."