"NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy..ICICI Securities Report.Nazara Technologies Ltd. subsidiaries, OpenPlay and HalaPlay, have received tax demands amounting to ~Rs 11.2 billion. This is in line with similar tax demands received by most companies operating in the resource management group space post the GST Council’s decision to tax the total amount wagered by all the players at the time of buy-in and not on gross gaming revenue.While the gaming sector remains hopeful that the government will provide some relief with regards to tax demands for the period prior to the GST Council’s clarification, we think there could be some volatility in the stock’s price in the near term given the quantum of the tax demand.We believe that the contingent liability on Nazara (parent company) is unlikely to be meaningful, given both HalaPlay and OpenPlay are private limited companies.We maintain 'Buy' and our target price of Rs 1,080..Click on the attachment to read the full report:.Infosys Q1 Results: Profit Beats Estimates, FY25 Forecast Raised.DISCLAIMERThis report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit..Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner."