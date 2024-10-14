Stocks To Watch: PNC Infratech, Sula Vineyards, Gujarat State Fertilizers, JSW Energy And More

PNC Infratech Ltd., Sula Vineyards Ltd., Gujarat State Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd., and JSW Energy Ltd. are the stocks to watch before going into trade on Monday.

PNC Infratech acquired a letter of acceptance by the City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra for a road project valued at Rs 2,040 crore.

Sula Vineyards recorded its highest revenue to date from its own brands and wine tourism in the second quarter of fiscal 2025.

Gujarat State Fertilisers & Chemicals authorised the manufacturing operations of hydroxylamine sulphate crystal at its Vadodara plant.

JSW Energy signed an energy storage facility agreement to procure 1,500 MW or 12,000 MWh of pumped hydroelectric storage with the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company.