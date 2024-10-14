Stocks To Watch: PNC Infratech, Sula Vineyards, Gujarat State Fertilizers, JSW Energy And More
Ashoka Buildcon, Indoco Remedies, Exicom Tele-Systems, HMA Agro Industries and Allied Blenders and Distillers will be other stocks to watch before going into trade on Monday.
PNC Infratech Ltd., Sula Vineyards Ltd., Gujarat State Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd., and JSW Energy Ltd. are the stocks to watch before going into trade on Monday.
PNC Infratech acquired a letter of acceptance by the City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra for a road project valued at Rs 2,040 crore.
Sula Vineyards recorded its highest revenue to date from its own brands and wine tourism in the second quarter of fiscal 2025.
Gujarat State Fertilisers & Chemicals authorised the manufacturing operations of hydroxylamine sulphate crystal at its Vadodara plant.
JSW Energy signed an energy storage facility agreement to procure 1,500 MW or 12,000 MWh of pumped hydroelectric storage with the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company.
Here Are The Stocks To Watch Before Going Into Trade On Monday
Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals: The company authorised the manufacturing operations of hydroxylamine sulphate crystal at its Vadodara plant. The facility will have a production capacity of 6,600 metric tonnes per year.
Sula Vineyards: The company recorded its highest revenue to date from its own brands and wine tourism in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, primarily fuelled by its Elite and Premium portfolios. Net revenue increased by 1.3% year-over-year, totalling Rs 142 crore. Revenue from its own brands rose by 0.3% year-over-year to Rs 127 crore, while revenue from wine tourism also saw a 1.3% year-over-year increase, reaching Rs 12.2 crore.
Ashoka Buildcon: The firm's joint venture has been awarded a letter of acceptance for a project valued at Rs 1,673 crore from the City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra.
PNC Infratech: The company acquired a letter of acceptance by the City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra for a road project valued at Rs 2,040 crore.
JSW Energy: The company’s unit signed an energy storage facility agreement to procure 1,500 MW / 12,000 MWh of pumped hydro energy storage with the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company.
Indoco Remedies: The USFDA classified the firm's facility as "Official Action Indicated." According to the company, the USFDA inspected its facilities in Goa in July. "Official Action Indicated" denotes that there are significant compliance issues that may lead to regulatory or enforcement actions until they are resolved.
Exicom Tele-Systems: The company has sanctioned the conversion of its unsecured loan of Rs 250 crore out of the total loan of Rs 300 crore into shares.
HMA Agro Industries: Production at the company’s Uttar Pradesh unit has been temporarily halted following an inspection by local authorities.
Allied Blenders and Distillers: The company has appointed Manoj Rai as chief revenue officer and designated him as key managerial personnel, effective Oct. 14.
India's benchmark equity indices closed lower for a second consecutive week on Friday, with Titan Co. and Tata Steel Ltd. emerging as the top losers on a weekly basis. On Friday, indices ended lower, weighed by losses in banks and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.
On Friday, Nifty ended 0.10%, or 24.15 points, down at 24974.3, and Sensex closed 0.22%, or 176.01 points, lower at 81435.40.