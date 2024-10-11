Sula Vineyards Q2 Updates: Highest Ever Own Brand And Wine Tourism Revenue

Sula Vineyards Ltd. reported its highest ever 'own brands' revenue in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, driven by the 'Elite & Premium' portfolio.

Revenue from wine tourism for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 though having risen marginally was the highest-ever at Rs 12.2 crore in the second quarter, as against Rs 12.1 crore for the same period last year.

However, the country's biggest winemaker generated muted revenue in the quarter ended September 2024 due to a broader slowdown in discretionary spending at the macroeconomic level.

Net revenue rose marginally to Rs 141.8 crore in the July-September quarter from Rs 143.7 crore over the same period a year ago.

The company also attributed "policy ambiguity in Karnataka" and significant issues with the Delhi Excise Portal in the last 15 days of the second quarter of fiscal 2025.