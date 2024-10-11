JSW Energy Inks Agreement With Maharashtra Discom For 1,500-MW Hydro Energy Storage

JSW Energy PSP Two Ltd. has signed an energy storage facility agreement with the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. for the procurement of 1,500 MW worth of pumped hydro energy storage.

JSW Energy PSP Two is a step-down subsidiary of JSW Energy Ltd.

The agreement was signed following the announcement of the company receiving the letter of intent on Oct. 1, 2024.

The agreement involves the supply of energy storage capacity for 40 years, during which JSW will be entitled to receive a fixed capacity charge of ₹84.66 lakh per MW per annum.

The Bhavali Pumped Hydro Project will have an eight-hour discharge capacity with a maximum of five hours of continuous discharge. The project is expected to be commissioned in the next 48 months.

The project is situated in the Nashik and Thane districts of Maharashtra.