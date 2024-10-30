Stocks To Watch: NTPC, Shriram Properties, Torrent Pharma, Rites And More

NTPC Ltd., Shriram Properties Ltd., Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Rites Ltd., Colgate Palmolive India Ltd. and Linc Ltd. are the stocks to watch before going into trade on Wednesday.

The markets are set to react to the financial results of firms, including GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Voltas Ltd., Prestige Estates Projects Ltd., Welspun Enterprises Ltd., Kaynes Technology India Ltd., Marico Ltd., Force Motors Ltd., Allied Blenders and Distillers Ltd., Hitachi Energy India Ltd. and Hindustan Construction Co. for the quarter ended September.

Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Tata Power Ltd., the New India Assurance Co., Aditya Birla Capital Ltd., Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health Care Ltd, Biocon Ltd., Dabur India Ltd., DCM Shriram Ltd., Electrosteel Castings Ltd., Grindwell Norton Ltd., Indraprastha Medical Corp. and IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd. are some of the firms that will release their financial results for the second quarter, which may impact market sentiment.