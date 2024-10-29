Marico Q2 Results: Profit Up 20%, Beats Estimates

Marico Ltd. posted a 20% rise in its consolidated net profit in the second quarter of the current financial year, beating analysts' estimates.

The fast-moving consumer goods firm posted a profit of Rs 433 crore in the quarter ended September as compared to Rs 360 crore in the same period last year, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday. Analysts tracked by Bloomberg had a consensus estimate of Rs 389 crore.

Revenue grew 8% to Rs 2,664 crore in the July–September period in comparison to Rs 2,476 crore in the year-ago period. Analysts tracked by Bloomberg had a consensus estimate of Rs 2,684 crore.

Marico's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation rose 5% to Rs 522 crore in the second quarter from Rs 497 crore in the same quarter last fiscal. Its margin narrowed 50 basis points to 19.6% from 20.1% in the year-ago period.