Voltas Q2 Results: Profit up over Two-Fold To Rs 133 Crore
Voltas' revenue from operations was up 14.23% to Rs 2,619.11 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 2,292.75 crore in the year-ago period.
Air-conditioning maker and engineering services provider Voltas Ltd. on Tuesday reported more than two-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 132.83 crore for the September quarter. The increase was led by a 56% volume growth from its room AC business.
It had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 35.65 crore in the July-September period a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Voltas' revenue from operations was up 14.23% to Rs 2,619.11 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 2,292.75 crore in the year-ago period.
Total expenses of Voltas increased 10.74% to Rs 2,486.89 crore in the September quarter.
Voltas' total income, which includes other income, was up 16.53% in the September quarter to Rs 2,754.58 crore.
Shares of Voltas Ltd on Tuesday settled at Rs 1,770.50 on the BSE, up 0.47% from the previous close.