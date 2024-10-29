Prestige Estates Projects Q2 Results: Profit Falls 74%

NDTV ProfitEarningsPrestige Estates Projects Q2 Results: Profit Falls 74%
Prestige Estates' revenue rose 3% to Rs 2,304.4 crore in the second quarter.

29 Oct 2024, 08:40 PM IST
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd.'s consolidated net profit fell 74% in the second quarter of the current financial year due to deferred tax impact of Rs 106 crore.

The real-estate developer's profit declined to Rs 234.6 crore in the quarter ended September in comparison to Rs 910.3 crore in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.

Prestige Q2 FY25 Earnings Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 3% to Rs 2,304.40 crore versus Rs 2,236.4 crore.

  • Net profit down 74% to Rs 234.6 crore versus Rs 910.3 crore.

  • Ebitda up 7% to Rs 631.3 crore versus Rs 592.5 crore.

  • Margin at 27.4% versus 26.5%.

  • Recognised deferred tax impact Rs 106 crore in current quarter due of removal of indexation benefit on capital gains.

Shares of Prestige Estates closed 2.81% lower at Rs 1,606 apiece on the BSE, as compared to a 0.45% advance in the benchmark Sensex.

