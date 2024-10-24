Stocks To Watch: ITC, NTPC, HUL, IndusInd Bank, Escorts Kubota, KEC International
Power Grid Corp, State Bank of India, TVS Holdings, Lemon Tree Hotels and Mahindra & Mahindra are some other stocks to watch before going into trade.
ITC Ltd., NTPC Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., IndusInd Bank Ltd., Escorts Kubota Ltd. and KEC International Ltd. will be the stocks in focus before going into trade on Thursday.
ITC, NTPC and IndusInd Bank will release their financial results for the second quarter, which may impact market sentiment.
The HUL board approved the separation of the company's cream segment, citing that its contribution to profitability is not noteable.
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd. inked a pact with Escorts Kubota to acquire its railways equipment division. This firm is set to acquire the division for Rs 1,600 crore.
KEC International Ltd. won an order worth Rs 1,142 crore across its various businesses.
Here Are The Stocks To Watch On Thursday
Escorts Kubota: Sona BLW inked a pact with the firm to acquire its railways equipment division. This firm is set to acquire the division for Rs 1,600 crore.
KEC International: KEC International Ltd. won an order worth Rs 1,142 crore across its various businesses. The company bagged transmission and distribution projects in the Middle East and America.
Power Grid Corp: The company okayed an investment worth Rs 284 crore in the Rajasthan Transmission System Project.
Hindustan Unilever: Its second-quarter profit fell 2.3% year-on-year but met analysts' estimates. HUL announced an interim dividend of Rs 29 per share at a face value of Re 1 each. The board approved the separation of the ice-cream segment as it does not significantly contribute to profitability.
State Bank of India: The company to signed €150 million line of credit with German Development Bank KfW to finance climate-friendly energy generation projects.
TVS Holdings: The company has approved an increase in the borrowing limits for its directors, allowing for a total of up to Rs 5,000 crore.
Signatureglobal (India): The company plans to sell its property in the Haryana State Industrial Infrastructure Development Corp. for Rs 25.5 crore.
Lemon Tree Hotels: The company inked a licence agreement for a 60-room hotel in Aurangabad, Maharashtra.
Mahindra & Mahindra: Mahindra and Mahindra unveiled a Passive Safety Lab and Advanced Cell Research Laboratory & Battery Proto Build Shop with an investment of over Rs 300 crore. The labs were launched in order to test the safety of SUV products at various load cases and to do research on cell technologies.
Earnings Post Market Hours
Hindustan Unilever Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 1.93% at Rs 15,926 crore versus Rs 15,623 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 15,753 crore).
Ebitda down 0.1% at Rs 3,793 crore versus Rs 3,797 crore (Estimate: Rs 3,728 crore).
Ebitda margin down 48 bps at 23.81% versus 24.3% (Estimate 23.7%).
Net profit down 2.33% at Rs 2595 crore versus Rs 2657 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 2,693 crore).
AU Small Finance Bank Q2 FY25 (YoY)
NII up 58% at Rs 1,974 crore versus Rs 1,249 crore.
Net profit up 42.2% at Rs 571 crore versus Rs 402 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 496 crore).
Gross NPA 1.98% Vs 1.78% (QoQ).
Net NPA 0.75% Vs 0.63% (QoQ).
Dr. Lal PathLabs Q2 FY25 (YoY)
Revenue rose 9.8% to Rs 660 crore versus Rs 601 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 670 crore).
Ebitda was up 14% to Rs 202.50 crore versus Rs 178 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 195 crore).
Ebitda margin at 30.7% vs 29.6%. (Bloomberg estimate: 29%).
Net profit up 18% at Rs 130.80 crore versus Rs 111 crore (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 125 crore)
Piramal Enterprises Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Total Income up 7.7% at Rs 2,375 crore versus Rs 2,205 crore.
Net Profit at Rs 163 crore versus Rs 48.2 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 111 crore).
FedBank Financial Servies Q2 FY25 (YoY)
Total income rises 30.4% at Rs 519 crore versus Rs 398 crore.
Net profit rises 11.8% at Rs 65 crore versus Rs 58 crore. (Bloomberg estimate Rs 70 crore).
MAS Financial Services Q2 FY25 (YoY)
Net profit rises 27.6% at Rs 76.6 crore versus Rs 60 crore.
Total Income rises 23.8% at Rs 367 crore versus Rs 297 crore.
Karnataka Bank Q2 FY25 (Standalone, YoY)
Net profit up 1.75% at Rs 336 crore versus Rs 330 crore (Bloomberg estimates Rs 299 crore).
Gross NPA At 3.21% Vs 3.54% (QoQ).
Net NPA At 1.46% Vs 1.66% (QoQ).
NII up 1% at Rs 834 crore versus Rs 822 crore.
Bajaj Holding Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Total Income up 22% at Rs 292 crore versus Rs 240 crore.
Net profit down 5% at Rs 1,510 crore versus Rs 1,588 crore.
Schaeffler India Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 14.13% at Rs 2116 crore versus Rs 1854 crore.
Ebitda up 8.06% at Rs 368.3 crore versus Rs 340.8 crore.
Ebitda margin down 97 bps at 17.4% versus 18.38%.
Net profit up 1.28% at Rs 236 crore versus Rs 233 crore.
Fino Payments Bank Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Total Income up 26.74% at Rs 455 crore versus Rs 359 crore.
Net profit up 5% at Rs 21 crore versus Rs 20 crore.
V.I.P. Industries Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 0.37% at Rs 544 crore versus Rs 546 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 597 crore).
Ebitda loss at Rs 2 crore versus profit of Rs 53 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 34 crore).
Net loss at Rs 33 crore versus profit of Rs 13 crore (Bloomberg estimate loss of Rs 1 crore).
Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 41.42% at Rs 396 crore versus Rs 280 crore.
Ebitda loss at Rs 8 crore versus loss of Rs 37 crore.
Net loss at Rs 30 crore versus loss of Rs 56 crore.
Thyrocare Technologies Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 19.8% to Rs 177.36 crore versus Rs 148.00 crore. (Bloomberg estimate Rs 173 crore)
Ebitda up 29% to Rs 48.29 crore versus Rs 37.52 crore.
Margin at 27.2% versus 25.4%.
Net profit up 30% to Rs 26.42 crore versus Rs 20.33 crore. (Bloomberg estimate Rs 27 crore)
Piramal Pharma Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 17% to Rs 2242 crore vs Rs 1911 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2166 crore).
Ebitda up 29% to Rs 342 crore vs Rs 266 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 284 crore).
Margin at 15.2% vs 13.9% (Bloomberg estimate:13.10 %).
Net profit up 4.6x at Rs 23 crore vs Rs 5 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 31 crore)
Birla Corporation Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 14.5% to Rs 1,952.56 crore versus Rs 2,284.34 crore. (Bloomberg estimate Rs 2021 crore).
Ebitda down 39% to Rs 177.20 crore versus Rs 288.85 crore. (Bloomberg estimate Rs 184 crore).
Margin at 9.1% versus 12.6%. (Bloomberg estimate 9.1%).
Net loss at Rs 25.19 crore versus profit of Rs 58.37 crore. (Bloomberg estimate net loss Rs 22 crore).
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue rises 17% at Rs 922 crore versus Rs 787.4 crore. (Bloomberg estimates Rs 894 crore).
Ebitda rose 14.5% at Rs 252crore versus Rs 220 crore. (Bloomberg estimates Rs 249 crore).
Margin At 27.3% versus 27.9%. (Bloomberg estimates 27.9%).
Net Profit rises 15.7% At Rs 144 crore versus Rs 124 crore. (Bloomberg estimates Rs 142 crore).
Navin Fluorine International Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue rises 9.9% at Rs 519 crore versus Rs 472 crore. (Bloomberg estimate Rs 547 crore).
Ebitda rises 9.2% at Rs 107 crore versus Rs 98.3 crore. (Bloomberg estimate Rs 108 crore).
Margin at 20.7% versus 20.8%. (Bloomberg estimate 19.8%).
Net profit down 2.9% At Rs 58.8 crore versus Rs 60.6 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 56 crore).
The company declared an interim dividend of Rs 5 per share.
Birlasoft Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 3.08% at Rs 1,368 crore versus Rs 1,327 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 1368 crore).
EBIT down 17.81% at Rs 143 crore versus Rs 174 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 173 crore).
EBIT margin down 265 bps at 10.45% versus 13.11% (Bloomberg estimate 12.7%).
Net profit down 14.66% at Rs 128 crore versus Rs 150 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 146 crore).
RattanIndia Power Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 14.3% to Rs 682.43 crore versus Rs 796.39 crore.
Ebitda down 16% to Rs 93.94 crore versus Rs 111.40 crore.
Margin at 13.8% versus 14.0%.
Net loss at Rs 1.35 crore versus loss of Rs 632.67 crore.
CARE Ratings Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Total income rises 42.3% at Rs 129 crore versus Rs 90.8 crore.
Net profit at Rs 46.9 crore versus Rs 21.4 crore.
United Spirits Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 1% to Rs 2,844 crore versus Rs 2,869 crore. (Bloomberg estimate Rs 3,043 crore).
Ebitda up 7% to Rs 502.00 crore versus Rs 468.00 crore.
Margin at 17.7% versus 16.3%.
Net Profit up 0.6% to Rs 341 crore versus Rs 339 crore. (Bloomberg estimate Rs 316 crore).
Sagar Cements Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 19.0% to Rs 475.12 crore versus Rs 586.82 crore.
Ebitda down 67% to Rs 19.93 crore versus Rs 60.22 crore.
Margin at 4.2% versus 10.3%.
Net loss at Rs 56.98 crore versus loss of Rs 10.85 crore.
Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 11.8% to Rs 2,268.58 crore versus Rs 2,572.97 crore.
Ebitda down 34% to Rs 218.76 crore versus Rs 329.95 crore.
Margin at 9.6% versus 12.8%.
Net loss at Rs 85.17 crore versus profit of Rs 1.53 crore.
Pidilite Industries Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 5.2% to Rs 3,234.91 crore versus Rs 3,076.04 crore. (Bloomberg estimate Rs 3,282 crore).
Ebitda up 13% to Rs 768.81 crore versus Rs 679.71 crore (Bloomberg estimates Rs 765 crore).
Margin at 23.8% versus 22.1% (Bloomberg estimates 23.3%).
Net profit up 18% to Rs 540.30 crore versus Rs 458.53 crore. (Bloomberg estimates Rs 534 crore)
IIFL Finance Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Total income rises 1.62% at Rs 2,577 crore versus Rs 2,536 crore.
Net loss at Rs 93 crore versus profit of Rs 526 crore.
Earnings In Focus On Thursday
Glenmark Life Sciences, Godrej Consumer Products, IndusInd Bank, ITC, JSW Energy, Mahanagar Gas, NTPC, PNB Housing Finance, Transport Corp., Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra), United Breweries and Ujjivan Small Finance Bank are some of the prominent firms that will announce their results on Thursday for the second quarter of the current financial year.
The Indian benchmark equity indices fell for the third consecutive day on Wednesday to end at their lowest level since Aug. 14 again amid quarterly earnings releases. The indices saw a volatile session as they gained as much as 0.5% during the day and fell as much as 0.4% as well to finally close a little lower.
The NSE Nifty 50 closed 36.60 points or 0.15% down at 24,435.50 and the BSE Sensex ended 138.74 points or 0.17% lower at 80,081.98.