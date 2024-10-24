Stocks To Watch: ITC, NTPC, HUL, IndusInd Bank, Escorts Kubota, KEC International

ITC Ltd., NTPC Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., IndusInd Bank Ltd., Escorts Kubota Ltd. and KEC International Ltd. will be the stocks in focus before going into trade on Thursday.

ITC, NTPC and IndusInd Bank will release their financial results for the second quarter, which may impact market sentiment.

The HUL board approved the separation of the company's cream segment, citing that its contribution to profitability is not noteable.

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd. inked a pact with Escorts Kubota to acquire its railways equipment division. This firm is set to acquire the division for Rs 1,600 crore.

KEC International Ltd. won an order worth Rs 1,142 crore across its various businesses.