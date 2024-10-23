KEC International Wins Rs 1,142 Crore Order In Middle East And America

KEC International Ltd. bagged an order worth Rs 1,142 crore across its various businesses. The company has secured transmission and distribution projects in the Middle East and America, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday.

The Rs 1,142 crore order includes supplying 380 kilovolts of transmission line in Saudi Arabia along with towers, hardware and poles in America. It will also supply various types of cables in India and other nations.

The global infrastructure firm will construct bridges and carry out other associated works for a railway line in the conventional segment in India.

"Our international order book has seen significant growth in recent months, particularly in the Middle East, driven by a series of successful order wins in Saudi Arabia and the UAE," according to Vimal Kejriwal, managing director and chief executive officer at KEC International.

"With the above orders, our year-to-date order intake stands at ~Rs. 13,500 crores, reflecting robust growth of over approximately 50% compared to last year,” he said.