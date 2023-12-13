Stocks To Watch: Indian Bank, Reliance Industries, Mankind Pharma, UNO Minda, Bank Of Baroda, Wipro

Indian Bank, Reliance Industries Ltd. and Mankind Pharma Ltd. will be among the major companies in focus on Wednesday.

Indian Bank opened its qualified institutional placement for raising up to Rs 4,000 crore, while Reliance Industries invested Rs 418 crore in five subsidiaries of Mercury Holdings. Mercury Holdings is a JV between Brookfield Infrastructure and Digital Realty.

Three major investors in Mankind Pharma have sold a combined 7.61% stake in the company for over Rs 5,588 crore.