Camlin Fine Sciences - China Dumping A Near Term Hindering Factor: Nirmal Bang

We recently interacted with the management of Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd. to better understand the demand environment and growth outlook for each of the segments.

Vanillin, a major future earnings driver for Camlin Fine apart from blends business, is facing pricing pressure due to increased Chinese competition.

The management has guided for Rs 24 billion revenue in FY25 assuming current pricing prevails.

Scale-up of existing projects remains a key monitorable. Maintain 'Buy' (valued at 18 times price-to-earning on September-25E).