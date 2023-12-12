Trent - Creating New Growth Engines, Expanding Offerings: Motilal Oswal
Trent will continue to create differentiation by operating through own channel, limiting offerings to private label brands and bringing all the products under one umbrella
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
Trent Ltd.’s industry-leading revenue growth was driven by:
healthy same-store sales growth and productivity,
robust footprint additions, and
a healthy scale-up opportunity in Zudio offers a huge runway for growth over the next three to five years.
Trent’s grocery segment, Star, with a presence of merely 65 stores and annualised revenue of Rs 18.1 billion (FY23) presents a huge opportunity to support growth. Its own brand strategy and curated range are seeing strong customer reception.
We factor in standalone revenue/Ebitda compound annual growth rates of 46%/51% over FY23-25, led by a strong 25% footprint addition and healthy SSSG.
We assign 37 times enterprise value/Ebitda to the standalone business (Westside and Zudio; premium over our Retail Universe, given its superlative growth), two times EV/sales to Star Bazaar, and 15 times EV/Ebitda to Zara on September-25E, and arrive at a target price of Rs 3,140. We reiterate our 'Buy' rating on the stock.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.