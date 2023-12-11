Gold Loans - Prospective Balance Between Yield, AUM Growth Seems Better: ICICI Securities
Muthoot Finance/Manappuram Finance non-gold portfolio better off leading to higher valuations.
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Securities Report
Stable yields and assets under management growth have incrementally put gold loan business on a much better footing. This will potentially further receive support from higher gold prices and some concerns in the unsecured loan segment. Non-gold businesses have also performed well for Gold non-banking financial company's led by micro finance institutions which essentially opens up structural growth opportunities beyond gold for these players.
We recommend 'Buy' (unchanged) on Manappuram Finance Ltd. with a revised target price of Rs 190 (prior: Rs 172), and 'Add' (downgrade from Buy) on Muthoot Finance Ltd. with a revised target price of Rs 1,605 (prior: Rs 1,279).
We see the possible resurfacing of competitive intensity, pressuring growth or net interest margin, as a key risk. In this report, we also lay out the detailed commentaries from lenders on gold loans, and the historical correlation between gold AUM and price for Muthoot Finance/Manappuram Finance.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
IDFC First Bank - Mr. Madhivanan Resigns As Executive Director; Internal Succession Likely: ICICI Securities
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.