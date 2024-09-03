Stocks To Watch: HAL, Vedanta, Adani Green Energy, Tata Motors And More

Shares of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd., Vedanta Ltd., Adani Green Energy Ltd. and Tata Motors Ltd. will be in focus on Tuesday.

The Cabinet Committee on Security approved a proposal for procurement of 240 aero-engines (AL-31FP) for the Indian Air Force's Su-30 MKI aircraft for Rs 26,000 crore from HAL under the Buy (Indian) category. The engines are to have 58% indigenous content.

Vedanta's board of directors sanctioned a third interim dividend of Rs 20 per equity share, with a nominal value of Rs 1 each, amounting to a total of Rs 7,821 crore for the current fiscal.

Adani Green Energy entered into a joint venture agreement with ARE64L and TotalEnergies Renewables. TotalEnergies will contribute an additional $444 million to create a 50:50 joint venture with Adani Green. This new partnership will oversee a portfolio of 1,150 MWac, comprising both operational and under-construction solar assets.

Tata Motors was issued a Rs 2 crore penalty order by the assistant commissioner in Jamshedpur. However, this penalty is not anticipated to have a significant financial impact on the company.