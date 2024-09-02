Government Gives Nod To Procure Su-30 MKI Aero-Engines From HAL For Rs 26,000 Crore

The Cabinet Committee on Security approved on Monday a proposal for procurement of 240 aero-engines (AL-31FP) for the Indian Air Force's Su-30 MKI aircraft from Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. at a cost of over Rs 26,000 crore under the Buy (Indian) category.

These engines, which will be produced at HAL's Koraput division, are expected to start being delivered after a year and will be supplied over an eight-year period. The engines will have an indigenous content of over 54%, a boost from previous models due to the indigenisation of key components, according to a release by the Ministry of Defence.

The Su-30 MKI is a critical asset in the IAF's arsenal, known for its power and strategic importance. The new engines will ensure the fleet's continued operational readiness and enhance India's defence capabilities, it said.

Su-30 MKI is a twinjet multirole air superiority fighter aircraft developed by Russia's Sukhoi and built under license by HAL for IAF.