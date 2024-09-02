Vedanta Approves Third Interim Dividend Worth Rs 7,821 Crore For FY25

The board of directors of Vedanta Ltd. approved the third interim dividend of Rs 20 per equity share on a face value of Rs 1 apiece on Monday, totalling Rs 7,821 crore, for the current financial year.

The record date for the purpose of payment of dividends will be Sept. 10. The interim dividend will be duly paid within the stipulated timelines, according to an exchange filing on the board meeting.

On May 16, it declared the first interim dividend of Rs 11 apiece on the face value of Re 1 per equity share for the fiscal, amounting to Rs 4,089 crore. The second interim dividend for the period was announced on July 26 at Rs 4 per equity share—on a face value of Rs 1 each—and it totalled to Rs 1,564 crore.

Shares of Vedanta closed 1.06% lower at Rs 463.30 apiece on the BSE, compared to a 0.24% advance in the benchmark Sensex.