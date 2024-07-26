Vedanta Approves Rs 1,564 Crore Second Interim Dividend At Rs 4 Per Share

Vedanta Ltd.'s board on Friday approved the second interim dividend of Rs 4 per equity share for fiscal 2025. The company announced the distribution of Rs 1,564 crore to shareholders in the fourth quarter of the previous fiscal.

The board has fixed Aug. 3, 2024, as the record date for the purpose of dividend payment, according to an exchange filing on Friday.

In May, the company approved the first interim dividend of Rs 11, with May 25 as the record date.

In comparison, the company issued an interim dividend of Rs 11 each on Dec. 30, 2023. It gave a dividend of Rs 18.50 per share on May 30, 2023.

Shares of Vedanta rose as much as 4%, the highest level since July 22, before paring gains to trade 3.09% higher at Rs 444.20 apiece, as of 3:07 p.m. This compares to a 1.67% advance in the NSE Nifty 50.