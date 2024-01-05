Stocks To Watch: Grasim Industries, Dabur, Lupin, SBI, Jupiter Wagons, REC, Power Finance Corp

Grasim Industries Ltd., Dabur India Ltd. and Jupiter Wagons Ltd. will be among the companies in focus on Friday.

Grasim Industries has set Rs 1,812 per share as the price for its Rs 4,000-crore rights issue, which is at a 12.47% discount to the current market price, while Dabur India estimated that its revenue in Q3 will grow to mid-to-high single digit, driven by food business.

Jupiter Wagons received an order worth Rs 473 crore from the Ministry of Defence.