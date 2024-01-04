Sagar Cements - Gearing Up To Monetise The Andhra Land: HDFC Securities

By H2 FY26, Sagar Cements Ltd. plans to expand the Andhra Cements capacity from 2.25 million metric tonne to 3 mmt, Gudipadu from 1.25 mmt to 1.5mn MT, and Satguru from 1 to 1.5 mmt.

We like Sagar Cements for-

its rising regional diversification; its increased focus on green fuel and power consumption; and its focus on increasing blended cement production.

We maintain our FY24/25/26E estimates and 'Add' rating on the stock with an unchanged target price of Rs 250/share (7.5 times its Sep-25E consolidated Ebitda).