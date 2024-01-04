Sagar Cements - Gearing Up To Monetise The Andhra Land: HDFC Securities
We believe the timely sale of the land parcel at a proper rate can deleverage as well as rerate the company.
HDFC Securities Institutional Equities
By H2 FY26, Sagar Cements Ltd. plans to expand the Andhra Cements capacity from 2.25 million metric tonne to 3 mmt, Gudipadu from 1.25 mmt to 1.5mn MT, and Satguru from 1 to 1.5 mmt.
We like Sagar Cements for-
its rising regional diversification;
its increased focus on green fuel and power consumption; and
its focus on increasing blended cement production.
We maintain our FY24/25/26E estimates and 'Add' rating on the stock with an unchanged target price of Rs 250/share (7.5 times its Sep-25E consolidated Ebitda).
