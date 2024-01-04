NBFCs Q3 Results Preview- Healthy Profitability Despite NIM Restraint From Rising Cost Of Funds: Motilal Oswal

We expect ~8% YoY growth in assets under management for our coverage housing finance companies, including both affordable and other HFCs.

Vehicle financers are projected to report ~26% YoY growth in AUM.

Gold lenders (including non-gold products) are expected to report a ~25% YoY growth. NBFC micro finance institutions are forecasted to report a ~35% YoY growth, while diversified lenders are anticipated to deliver a ~24% YoY growth in AUM.

For our coverage universe, we estimate a loan growth of ~20% YoY/~5% QoQ in Q3 FY24. Lenders acknowledged that they have started calibrating their growth in unsecured personal loans (particularly those sourced through digital partnerships).