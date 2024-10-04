Stocks To Watch Today: BSE, Bajaj Housing Finance, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Bank Of Baroda

BSE Ltd., Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd., Bajaj Finance Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. and Bank of Baroda will be in focus before going into trade on Friday.

BSE will only have one tradeable index, which is Sensex. The weekly index derivatives contracts on Sensex 50 and Bankex will be discontinued from Nov. 14 and Nov. 18. This is in line with the new framework launched by the Securities and Exchange Board of India on Tuesday.

The assets under management of Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd. increased by 26% year-on-year to go past the Rs 1 lakh crore mark in the quarter ended September 2024.

Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. launched Mahindra ‘ZEO’ 4W SCV starting from Rs 7.52 lakh. The electric four-wheeler was introduced in the less than 2-tonne segment. The firm reported confidence in the model's ability to help accelerate adoption of electric vehicles in the less than 2 tonne commercial vehicle segment.