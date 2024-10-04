Stocks To Watch Today: BSE, Bajaj Housing Finance, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Bank Of Baroda
The other stocks in focus are Shilpa Medicare, Bajaj Finance, Uflex, Indian Oil Corporation, Cyient DLM and CESC.
BSE Ltd., Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd., Bajaj Finance Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. and Bank of Baroda will be in focus before going into trade on Friday.
BSE will only have one tradeable index, which is Sensex. The weekly index derivatives contracts on Sensex 50 and Bankex will be discontinued from Nov. 14 and Nov. 18. This is in line with the new framework launched by the Securities and Exchange Board of India on Tuesday.
The assets under management of Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd. increased by 26% year-on-year to go past the Rs 1 lakh crore mark in the quarter ended September 2024.
Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. launched Mahindra ‘ZEO’ 4W SCV starting from Rs 7.52 lakh. The electric four-wheeler was introduced in the less than 2-tonne segment. The firm reported confidence in the model's ability to help accelerate adoption of electric vehicles in the less than 2 tonne commercial vehicle segment.
Here Are The Stocks To Watch On Friday
BSE: The weekly index derivatives contracts on Sensex 50 and Bankex will be discontinued from Nov. 14 and Nov. 18. This is in line with the new framework launched by the Securities and Exchange Board of India on Tuesday. BSE will only have one tradeable index, which is Sensex. Exchanges will also be required to monitor intraday positions at least four times a day, imposing penalties for any breaches of intraday limits, similar to the penalties applied at the end of the trading day. The recent measures will also mandate buyers to pay their premiums upfront.
Bajaj Housing Finance: The assets under management of Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd. increased by 26% year-on-year to go past the Rs 1 lakh crore mark in the quarter ended September 2024, according to the provisional data shared by the company on Thursday.
The AUM at the end of the second quarter of this financial year stood at Rs 1.02 lakh crore, as compared to Rs 81,215 crore as of Sept. 30, 2023. The AUM grew by approximately Rs 5,480 crore in the June-September period of this year.
Bajaj Finance: Bajaj Finance Ltd.'s assets under management increased by 29% to Rs 3.74 lakh crore in the quarter ended September, in accordance with a provisional quarterly business update filed with stock exchanges on Thursday.
The non-banking financial service provider's loan book grew by 14% year-on-year to 9.69 million in the second quarter.
Net liquidity surplus stood at Rs 20,100 crore as of September, while the company’s deposits book came at Rs 66,100 crore, which was a growth of 21% year-on-year.
Mahindra and Mahindra: The company launched Mahindra ‘ZEO’ 4W SCV starting from Rs 7.52 lakh. The electric four-wheeler was introduced in the less than 2-tonne segment. The firm reported confidence in the model's ability to help accelerate adoption of electric vehicles in the less than 2 tonne commercial vehicle segment.
Shilpa Medicare: The company’s arm received a certificate of suitability from the European Directorate for the quality of medicines and healthcare for the API, desmopressin. Desmopressin helps in reducing frequent urination and excessive thirst. This is used to treat central diabetes insipidus and bedwetting.
Bank of Baroda: Bank of Baroda's domestic advances saw a 12.5% increase on a yearly basis to Rs 9.39 lakh crore in the July-September quarter.The bank reported a 7.1% advance in domestic deposits at Rs 11.5 lakh crore in the second quarter, in comparison to Rs 10.74 lakh crore in the same period last year, according to provisional quarterly business updates filed with stock exchanges on Thursday.
The bank's domestic retail advances in the quarter rose 19.95% at Rs 2.32 lakh crore, as against Rs 1.93 lakh crore in the same quarter in the previous year.
Uflex: Egypt unit Flex Asepto to set up a packaging unit worth $126 million.
Indian Oil Corporation: Nepal Oil Corporation and Indian Oil Corp. signed an agreement on Thursday for the construction of two new pipeline projects, marking a major milestone in the energy partnership between the two neighbouring countries. The length of the Siliguri (India) to Jhapa (Nepal) pipeline will be 50 km, while another pipeline from Amlekhgunj to Lothar of Chitwan will be 62 km long.
Avenue Supermarts: The company reported revenue at Rs 14,050 crore, up 14% from last year in the same period and the number of stores stood at 377 at the end of the second quarter.
Cyient DLM: The board approved the acquisition of an US entity through its wholly owned subsidiary, viz., Cyient DLM Inc.
CESC: The company signed a term sheet with Bhojraj Renewables for a 150 MW solar project and a 350 MW wind project.
The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex saw their worst session on Thursday since Aug. 5 as the Securities Exchange Board unveiled curbs on futures and options trading, which dented the risk appetite of investors. Heavyweights Reliance Industries Ltd. and HDFC Bank Ltd. dragged the NSE Nifty 50 index.
Moreover, a rise in safe-haven assets like the US Treasury yields and the dollar index in the wake of geopolitical tension in the Middle East pressured risky assets like emerging markets' stocks.