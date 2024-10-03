Bajaj Housing Finance Q2 Updates: AUM Jumps 26% To Cross Rs 1-Lakh-Crore Mark

The assets under management of Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd. jumped 26% year-on-year to cross the Rs 1-lakh-crore mark in the quarter ended September 2024, as per the provisional data shared by the company on Thursday.

The AUM at the end of the second quarter of this fiscal stood at Rs 1.02 lakh crore, as compared to Rs 81,215 crore as of Sept. 30, 2023.

In the June-September period of this year, the AUM grew by approximately Rs 5,480 crore, Bajaj Housing Finance said in an exchange filing. This is in line with the previous two quarters' growth, it added.

The company's loan assets stood at around Rs 89,860 crore at the end of the September quarter, marking a jump of 26.6% from Rs 70,954 crore in the year-ago period.