NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsBajaj Finance Q2 Update: AUM Rises Over 29%
ADVERTISEMENT

Bajaj Finance Q2 Update: AUM Rises Over 29%

Bajaj Finance's loan book grew by 14% year-on-year to 9.69 million in the second quarter.

03 Oct 2024, 10:39 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Bajaj Finance's deposits book grew 21% year-on-year and stood at Rs 66,100 crore.</p><p>Bajaj Finance website. (Source: NDTV Profit)</p></div>
Bajaj Finance's deposits book grew 21% year-on-year and stood at Rs 66,100 crore.

Bajaj Finance website. (Source: NDTV Profit)

Bajaj Finance Ltd.'s assets under management rose 29% to Rs 3.74 lakh crore in the quarter ended September, according to a provisional quarterly business update filed with stock exchanges on Thursday.

The non-banking financial service provider's loan book grew by 14% year-on-year to 9.69 million in the second quarter.

Net liquidity surplus stood at Rs 20,100 crore as of September, while the company’s deposits book came at Rs 66,100 crore, a growth of 21% year-on-year.

First Quarter Performance Of Bajaj Finance

Bajaj Finance's net interest income soared 25% in the first quarter to Rs 8,365 crore compared to the same period last year. Total revenue from operations climbed by 28.8% to Rs 16,098 crore for the quarter ending in June year-on-year.

The lender's other income also saw a significant increase, rising 97.8% year-on-year to Rs 3.64 crore.

Loan losses and provisions surged 70% to Rs 1,685 crore in the first quarter, up from Rs 995 crore in the same period last year. This increase was attributed to lower collection efficiencies, as noted in its investor presentation.

The company's net loan loss to average assets under finance stood at 1.99% in the first quarter. It was, however, projected at 1.75–1.8% in financial year 2025.

The nonbank financier's assets under management rose 31% year-on-year to Rs 2.70 lakh crore, up from Rs 1.80 lakh crore a year ago.

ALSO READ

Bajaj Housing Finance Q2 Updates: AUM Jumps 26% To Cross Rs 1-Lakh-Crore Mark
Opinion
Bajaj Housing Finance Q2 Updates: AUM Jumps 26% To Cross Rs 1-Lakh-Crore Mark
Read More

New loans booked by the lender grew by 10.3% year-on-year, reaching 10.97 million for the quarter ending in June.

Shares of Bajaj Finance fell as much as 4.18% during the day to Rs 7,381 apiece on the NSE. However, it pared the gains to close 3.49% lower at Rs 7,433.85, compared to a 2.12% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50.

The stock has fallen by 6.70% in the last 12 months and risen by 1.85% year-to-date.

Out of 35 analysts tracking the company, 25 maintain a 'buy' rating, five recommend a 'hold,' and five suggest 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 8.9%.

ALSO READ

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Q2 Update: Loan Disbursement Fell In September Quarter
Opinion
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Q2 Update: Loan Disbursement Fell In September Quarter
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT