Bajaj Finance Q2 Update: AUM Rises Over 29%

Bajaj Finance's net interest income soared 25% in the first quarter to Rs 8,365 crore compared to the same period last year. Total revenue from operations climbed by 28.8% to Rs 16,098 crore for the quarter ending in June year-on-year.

The lender's other income also saw a significant increase, rising 97.8% year-on-year to Rs 3.64 crore.

Loan losses and provisions surged 70% to Rs 1,685 crore in the first quarter, up from Rs 995 crore in the same period last year. This increase was attributed to lower collection efficiencies, as noted in its investor presentation.

The company's net loan loss to average assets under finance stood at 1.99% in the first quarter. It was, however, projected at 1.75–1.8% in financial year 2025.

The nonbank financier's assets under management rose 31% year-on-year to Rs 2.70 lakh crore, up from Rs 1.80 lakh crore a year ago.