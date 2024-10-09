Stocks To Watch: Bharti Airtel, Signature Global, SKF India, IRFC, Tata Technologies

Bharti Airtel Ltd., IRFC Ltd., Signature Global Ltd., and SKF India Ltd. will be the stocks in focus before going into trade on Wednesday.

Bharti Airtel clarified that it regularly evaluates opportunities for alliances and acquisitions. This statement comes in response to media reports suggesting that the company is considering an acquisition of Tata Play.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd.'s board of directors approved the financing of 20 rakes for NTPC Ltd. at Rs 700 crore.

SKF India Ltd.'s board of directors approved the demerger of its automotive and industrial businesses through a scheme of agreement on Tuesday.

Signature Global Ltd. on Monday reported its "best ever" half-year pre-sales for Q2 FY25, amounting to Rs 5,900 crore in the first half of fiscal 2025.

Tata Technologies and BMW Group established BMW TechWorks India, a joint venture to drive automotive software and business information technology innovations.