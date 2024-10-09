Stocks To Watch: Bharti Airtel, Signature Global, SKF India, IRFC, Tata Technologies
Infosys, Gensol Engineering, Senco Gold, JSW Infrastructure Ltd., JK Lakshmi Cement, Torrent Power and Welspun Enterprises will also be in focus before going into trade.
Bharti Airtel Ltd., IRFC Ltd., Signature Global Ltd., and SKF India Ltd. will be the stocks in focus before going into trade on Wednesday.
Here Are The Stocks To Watch On Wednesday
Bharti Airtel: The company clarified that it regularly evaluates opportunities for alliances and acquisitions; however, there is no material information that requires disclosure at this time. This statement comes in response to media reports suggesting that the company is considering an acquisition of Tata Play.
IRFC: Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd.'s board of directors approved the financing of 20 rakes for NTPC Ltd. at Rs 700 crore. The 20 rakes were procured under the general-purpose wagon investment scheme under the Ministry of Railways. The company also appointed Ajoy Choudhury as the chief risk officer for a period of two years on the recommendation of the RMC Committee.
SKF India: SKF India Ltd.'s board of directors approved the demerger of its automotive and industrial businesses through a scheme of agreement on Tuesday. It has given the corporate restructuring committee the authority to take steps to prepare a detailed scheme for the proposed demerger. The company will consider the detailed scheme and make the required disclosure to the exchanges before taking a final decision.
Infosys: The company expanded its four-year pact with the old national bank for operations transformation, process digitisation.
Gensol Engineering: Gensol Engineering Ltd.'s engineering, procurement, and construction order book crossed the Rs 4,000 crore level as of Sept. 30. The Rs 4,097 crore order book represents 1.5 gigawatts of power supply as of Sept. 30 on Tuesday. The figures also include solar projects assigned by both public and private clients, scheduled for execution within 12 to 18 months.
Signature Global: Signature Global Ltd. on Monday reported its "best ever" half-year pre-sales for Q2 FY25, amounting to Rs 5,900 crore in the first half of fiscal 2025. The company reported a growth of 217% on a year-on-year basis, with 59% of sales already achieved against the guidance of Rs 10,000 crore for fiscal 2025 in the quarter ended September 2024.
Senco Gold: The company in its quarter two business update retail growth increased by 27% year-on-year, while same-store sales growth improved to 20% year-on-year. Additionally, the stud ratio saw an improvement, rising to 11.1%.
JSW Infra: JSW Infrastructure Ltd.'s board approved the appointment of Rinkesh Roy as a joint managing director and chief executive officer and consequently as key managerial personnel of the company with effect from Nov. 8, 2024. Arun Maheshwari stepped down as JSW Infrastructure Ltd.'s joint managing director and chief executive officer.
JK Lakshmi Cement: At the request of the company, all the lenders of the company's subsidiary, Udaipur Cement Works, have waived the corporate guarantee provided by the company, aggregating to Rs 1,640 crore. Accordingly, the Banking Facilities of UCWL are now secured by its own Assets only.
Torrent Power: The company received two letters of award from the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company for a long-term supply of 2,000 MW of energy storage capacity from an InSTS-connected pumped hydroelectric storage plant.
Tata Technologies: The company and BMW Group established BMW TechWorks India, a joint venture to drive automotive software and business information technology innovations.
Welspun Enterprises: The company received a letter of acceptance from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corp. for a waterway tunnel worth Rs 1,989 crore.
India's benchmark equity indices snapped their six-session losing streak to end higher on Tuesday, led by heavyweights HDFC Bank Ltd., Infosys Ltd., and Reliance Industries Ltd. They ended higher even as most global markets fell, and investors now await the outcome of the monetary policy committee meeting due on Wednesday.
The Nifty 50 closed 0.88%, or 217.40 points, higher at 25013.15, and the Sensex gained 0.72%, or 584.81 points, to end at 81634.81. Intraday, both the indices gained 1% and 0.88%, respectively.