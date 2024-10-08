IRFC Approves Financing Rakes To NTPC At Rs 700 Crore

The board of directors of Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd. or IRFC, approved to finance 20 rakes for NTPC Ltd. at Rs 700 crore.

The 20 rakes were procured under the general-purpose wagon investment scheme under the Ministry of Railways, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday. The company also appointed Ajoy Choudhury as the chief risk officer for a period of two years on the recommendation of the RMC Committee.

Ajoy Choudhury is a cost and works accountant with 36 years of experience in areas such as framing risk policies, risk information systems, and risk reporting in operations, among others.

IRFC is the financial arm of Indian Railways to raise funds from both domestic and foreign capital markets and help Indian Railways fulfil its extra budget resources.