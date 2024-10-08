SKF India To Demerge Automotive And Industrial Units

The board of directors of SKF India Ltd. has approved the demerger of its automotive and industrial businesses through a scheme of agreement on Tuesday.

It has given the corporate restructuring committee the authority to take steps to prepare a detailed scheme for the proposed demerger, according to an exchange filing.

The company will consider the detailed scheme and make the required disclosure to the exchanges before taking a final decision.

The industrial business of the company will be carried out through a new wholly-owned subsidiary with a total authorised share capital of Rs 15 lakh, it said.

Additionally, during the subsidiary's incorporation, SKF India will completely own the issued and subscribed share capital.

SKF India reported a revenue of Rs 1,206.2 crore for the second quarter of the financial year 2024–25 compared to Rs 1,149.6 crore in the same quarter last year.

The company, which offers top-quality automotive and industrial solutions, focusses on five main areas: bearings and units, seals, lubrication, condition monitoring, and maintenance services.