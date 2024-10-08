Signature Global Q2 Updates: Reports Highest Ever Rs 5,900 Crore Pre-Sales For H1FY25

Signature Global Ltd. on Monday reported the "best ever" half-year pre-sales for Q2 FY25, amounting to Rs 5,900 crore in the first half of fiscal 2025, according to an exchange filing on the NSE.

The company reported a growth of 217% on a year-on-year basis, with 59% of sales already achieved against the guidance of Rs 10,000 crore for fiscal 2025 in the quarter ended September 2024.

A significant part of the pre-sales during the first half of fiscal 2025 came from the successful launch of a mid-income housing project in Sohna, south of Gurugram, and a large group housing project on SPR Road in Gurugram.

The company achieved pre-sales of Rs 2,780 crore in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, showing a growth of 184% from the second quarter of fiscal 2024 despite the “Shradhh” period.