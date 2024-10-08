Signature Global Q2 Updates: Reports Highest Ever Rs 5,900 Crore Pre-Sales For H1FY25
A large part of the sales during the first half of Fiscal 2025 came from the successful launch of a Mid income housing project in Sohna,
Signature Global Ltd. on Monday reported the "best ever" half-year pre-sales for Q2 FY25, amounting to Rs 5,900 crore in the first half of fiscal 2025, according to an exchange filing on the NSE.
The company reported a growth of 217% on a year-on-year basis, with 59% of sales already achieved against the guidance of Rs 10,000 crore for fiscal 2025 in the quarter ended September 2024.
A significant part of the pre-sales during the first half of fiscal 2025 came from the successful launch of a mid-income housing project in Sohna, south of Gurugram, and a large group housing project on SPR Road in Gurugram.
The company achieved pre-sales of Rs 2,780 crore in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, showing a growth of 184% from the second quarter of fiscal 2024 despite the “Shradhh” period.
The average sales realisation stood at Rs 13,379 per sq. ft in the first half of fiscal 2025 compared to Rs 11,762 per sq. ft in fiscal 2024.
Average sales realisation stood at Rs 11,681 per sq. ft in the second quarter of fiscal 2025 compared to Rs 11,762 per sq. ft in fiscal 2024.
The company achieved its best ever half-year collections of Rs 2,130 crore for the first half of fiscal 2025, registering a growth of 60% year-on-year.
Collections for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 were Rs 920 crore, and the company reported that it will continue to pick up in the forthcoming quarters.
Net debt stood at Rs 1,020 crore at the end of the first half of fiscal 2025 compared to Rs 1,160 crore at the end of fiscal 2024.
Pre-sales jumped from Rs 980 crore in the second quarter of fiscal 2024 to Rs 2,780 crore in the second quarter of fiscal 2025. The number of units declined from 1,062 units to 1,053 units from the second quarter of fiscal 2024 to the second quarter of fiscal 2025. The area increased from 0.98 million sq. ft to 2.38 million sq. ft for the same period, and collections rose from Rs 720 crore to Rs 920 crore.
Shares of Signature Global closed 0.08% higher at Rs 1,532.35 apiece on the NSE, compared to a 0.88% increase in the benchmark Nifty 50.