Stocks To Watch: Bajaj Finance, UltraTech Cement, Nestle, Hero MotoCorp, Rashi Peripherals

India’s benchmark equity indices snapped a two-day losing streak to close at a record high on Thursday, amid gains in global markets after US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell restored hopes of rate cuts this year.

The NSE Nifty 50 closed 80 points, or 0.36%, higher at 22,514.65 and the S&P BSE Sensex ended 350.81 points, or 0.47%, up at 74,227.63. Intraday, the Nifty rose as much as 0.82% to 22,619 points and the Sensex 0.85% to 74,501.73.

Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities for the fourth consecutive session on Thursday.

Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 1,136.5 crore, while domestic institutional investors turned net sellers and sold equities worth Rs 893.1 crore, the NSE data showed.

The Indian rupee weakened by 2 paise to close at Rs 83.45 against the US dollar.

Wall Street traders gearing up for Friday’s jobs report sent stocks higher, with some of the world’s largest technology companies driving gains. Treasuries barely budged, while the dollar fell, reported Bloomberg.

The S&P 500 index and Nasdaq 100 rose by 0.74% and 1.08%, respectively, as on 12:11 p.m. New York time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 0.56%.

Brent crude was trading 0.37% lower at $89.02 a barrel. Gold was lower by 0.36% at $ 2,291.66 an ounce.