Oil And Gas Q4 Results Preview - Strong Finish To FY24: ICICI Securities
Gujarat Gas could be an outlier; Indraprastha Gas, Mahanagar Gas to deliver steady growth
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Securities Report
Q4 FY24 results are likely to show all-round improvement both YoY and QoQ, on Ebitda and profit after tax fronts, for oil and gas companies under our coverage (excluding Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd., Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd. shown separately).
We expect Ebitda /profit after tax to grow 17/8% YoY and 14/14% QoQ, with sharp improvement in performance by GAIL India Ltd., Petronet LNG Ltd. and Gujarat State Petronet Ltd.
That is not to say other subsegments are weak, with upstream players (ONGC plus Oil India Ltd.) likely to report 8/9% YoY jump and city gas distributions to report 11/7% YoY jump in Ebitda/profit after tax, respectively.
Reliance Industries Ltd. likely to show mixed performance during the quarter, with strong operational improvement (Ebitda up 11% YoY), but net income may dip 5% YoY on higher depreciation/high tax rate.
Gulf Oil continues with its last couple of quarters’ strong YoY performance trend with Ebitda/PAT likely to grow 30/33% YoY.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Cement Q4 Results Preview - Robust Volume Growth; Weak Cement Prices Led To Earnings Cut: Motilal Oswal
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.