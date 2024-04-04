Divi's Labs - Value Play Among API Exports Players; DRChoksey Initiates Coverage With 'Accumulate'

We believe Divi’s Laboratories Ltd. has strong growth engines ahead to augment its growth and profitability over FY23-FY26E. During FY22-FY24E, it has been validating existing generic contrast media active pharma ingredients and Sartan products with new set of potential customers as well as novel MRI API with innovator pharma company.

We believe the company has excess capacity created for custom synthesis of Covid-19 products during FY19-FY21. Although the company points, it can use the capacity interoperably, we believe the same will take time to be replaced or used by other products, especially when many of them are in the pipeline before getting scaled up for commercial scale production.

Hence, we assume the asset turn ratio to be in line with FY23 for FY25E and FY26E. We also believe that Kakinada can become meaningful only by FY26E-FY27E.

We believe with the recent ramp up in generic APIs for contrast media, Sartan products, two of the custom synthesis projects and consistent growth in the core API generics segment, the company should be able to enhance its profitability over FY23-FY26E.