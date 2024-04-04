Vedant Fashions - Higher Competitive Activity May Expand Ethnic Segment In Long Term: ICICI Securities

Competition in wedding-wear segment is increasing at a rapid rate; we estimate ~55% of Manyavar owner Vedant Fashion Ltd.’s dominant business area to be exposed to incremental (and material) competition (Tasva and Ethnix) by FY26.

Our primary research (store visits) and analysis (~4000 stock keeping unit analysis (men sherwani)) indicate:

Vedant’s competitive positioning continues to be strong (price/quality/differentiation/data edge), Tasva is competing through premium positioning (30% premium to Manyavar) but largely through company-owned-company-operated stores, Ethnix’s ability to scale through franchise ranks higher (versus Tasva); they also have differentiated (versus peers) assortment.

However, we believe the number of wedding days will play a larger role in Vedant's performance, while competition help to create the category. Add.