Stocks To Watch: Adani Enterprises, Hero MotoCorp, Genus Power, Jupiter Wagons, Texmaco Rail, Exide

Adani Enterprises Ltd. and Hero MotoCorp Ltd. will be among the stocks in focus on Friday.

Israel-based defence electronics company Elbit Systems Ltd. picked up 44% stake in Adani Defence Systems and Technologies Ltd. unit to develop and manufacture various autonomous aerial technologies and systems for defence applications.

Hero MotoCorp approved the additional acquisition of 3% stake in Ather Energy for Rs 140 crore.

Meanwhile, Genus Power Infra Ltd., Jupiter Wagons Ltd., and Texmaco Rail Engineering Ltd. will also be in focus on the back of their order wins.