Inox India IPO - Outlook, Valuation, Key Strategies, Risks And More: KRChoksey

Inox India Ltd.'s IPO size is Rs 13,864–14,593 million with a price band of Rs 627–660 per share. The company will not receive any proceeds from the offer for sale of 22,110,955 equity shares from the selling shareholders.

The primary intention of the company is to achieve the benefits of listing its equity shares on the stock exchanges.

On the upper price band of Rs 660 and earnings per share of Rs 16.8 for FY23, the price/earnings ratio stands at 39.2 times.

We are positive about the company’s outlook considering its consistent track record, strong parentage, entry barriers due to the highly regulated nature of the sector, and healthy cash generation. Therefore, we recommend rating the Inox India IPO as 'Subscribe'.