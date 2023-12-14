NDTV ProfitResearch ReportsInterGlobe Aviation - International Expansion To Provide Runway For Growth: Motilal Oswal
InterGlobe Aviation - International Expansion To Provide Runway For Growth: Motilal Oswal

International expansion to provide new growth avenues

14 Dec 2023, 07:48 AM IST
NDTV Profit
An aircraft operated by IndiGo, a unit of Interglobe Aviation Ltd. on the tarmac at an airport. (Photographer: Vijay Sartape/  Source: NDTV Profit)  

NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

Motilal Oswal Report

Interglobe Aviation Ltd. plans to increase its fleet size to 350 in FY24 from 306 in FY23 (334 as of September 2023) to cater to the increased demand in the domestic market, and also plans to add 10-15 new destinations.

The management also expects passenger traffic to increase to 100 million in FY24 from 85 million in FY23.

IndiGo has been taking several measures to increase its global brand awareness, as it expects to increase the growth share from its international operations. However, competition in the sector is expected to intensify with the resurgence of Air India and the entry of Akasa Air.

While we remain positive on the Indian aviation industry, IndiGo will have to navigate through various challenges, such as highlighted above, in the near to medium term.

Reiterate Neutral with a target price of Rs 2,800 (premised on 7.5 times FY25E enterprise value/Ebitdar).

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Motilal Oswal IndiGo Update.pdf
