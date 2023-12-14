Inox India IPO - Investment Rationale, Valuation, Financials, Peer Comparison: Motilal Oswal

Inox India Ltd. launched its initial public offering today. The IPO issue will close on Dec 18. The largest supplier of cryogenic equipment in India has fixed a price band in the range of Rs 627-660. The minimum bid lot is 22.

IPO comprises a offer for sales of 2.21 crore shares, amounting to up to Rs Rs 1459.3 crore. The company does not have any fresh issue.